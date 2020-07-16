FWFD, FWPD hold annual charity softball game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Police and Fire Departments held a friendly competition Wednesday to help raise money for one of their own.

It was the 46th annual Police-Fire Rager/Stiverson Memorial Charity Softball Game. The game is played in memory of Kenneth Stiverson, FWPD, and Michael Rager, FWFD who both died in the line of duty while protecting the community.

Each year proceeds from the event are given to a person or family in need. This year that went to the family of a firefighter whose wife is battling cancer.

This year’s game was hosted by Guns N Hoses, a community nonprofit that helps families of emergency responders in need. Lutheran Health Network sponsored the event.

