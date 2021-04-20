FWA takes lost Zebra on adventures while waiting for family to find him

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) is looking to reunite a lost Zebra with his family. While he waits, airport staff is taking the little guy on adventures around the airport.

On Monday, the airport posted on Facebook asking if anyone knows the Zebra that was found in the lost and found.

“He looks very well loved, so we want to reunite him with his person!” FWA wrote. Airport staff even gave the little guy a toy airplane to play with while he waits for his family.

On Tuesday, the airport said staff decided to take him on an adventure around the airport.

Zebra visited the Public Safety Department, FWA FAA tower and the PSD officers who let the missing him sit in a few of their vehicles.

“You can see him checking out the layout of the airport, sitting on our Captain’s truck and checking out our brand new fire and rescue vehicle!” the airport wrote.

FWA said it hopes to reunite him with his family soon but until then they will continue to take him on more adventures!