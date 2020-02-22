Frozen or On the Rocks? Cheers to National Margarita Day!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You don’t have to wait for happy hour to have a drink this weekend. This year the spirited National Margarita Day, which is held annually on Feb. 22, falls on a Saturday!

The unofficial holiday was founded by Todd McCalla as a way to spread his love for the tequila, triple sec and lime drink around the world.

So what makes a margarita a margarita?

We took the question to Cristina Ray-Durnell, the General Manager at El Azteca Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar on E. State Boulevard.

The most important ingredient, she said, is tequila.

“You are going to want lime juice as well and some people even put fresh orange juice,” Ray-Durnell added. “The margarita we are going to make for you today is a top-shelf margarita because we also use Grand Marnier, which is an orange liqueur. So, you’ll see a lot of margaritas, margaritas with an orange liqueur.”

El Azteca’s Famous ‘Azteca Squeeze‘

To show us what ‘real’ margaritas are like, Ray-Durnell had bartender Travis make us their signature margarita called “Azteca Squeeze,” which is available on the rocks. Here’s what goes in it:

Hornitos Reposado tequila

Fresh orange juice

Fresh lime juice

Mango juice

Grand Marnier

Watch the video above to learn how to make your own at home.

Stats around America’s Margarita Consumption

Frozen or on the rocks? Salt or no salt? What flavor? There are so many variations of margaritas. Couponfollow.com surveyed 1,014 Americans to get their take on the tequila-based drink. Here is some of what they learned:

86% of Americans like or love margaritas! Only 3% of people hate them.

Just over half of Americans (58%) preferred Frozen versus On the Rocks (42%)

Men (28%) are more likely to prefer to make their own margarita over females (20%)

Frozen or On the Rocks? WANE 15 Edition

Since National Margarita Day falls on a Saturday, many of us at WANE 15 will be off and will be able to observe the holiday. Ever wonder how your favorite news personalities take their margaritas? Frozen or On the Rocks? Digital Reporter Ruben Solis went around the WANE 15 Studios to find out. You can join the conversation too by taking the poll below.

Margarita Specials