FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne crews responded to a downtown car fire on Sunday night near the time when the 4th of July fireworks were being shot off from the Indiana Michigan Power building.

According to police logs, crews responded to the car fire on the 200 block of West Main Street just after 10 p.m., just in front of Peerless Cleaners. According to Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor, fireworks were accidentally set off in the passenger seat, resulting in the car to catch on fire.