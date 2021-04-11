Four penguin chicks born at Chicago-area zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WANE) — A zoo in the United States has welcomed four recent hatchings of Humboldt penguin chicks.

The new chicks hatched in Brookfield Zoo in Illinois on March 13, 16, 24 and April 3.

The birds are yet to be named.

In the wild, Humboldt penguin parents typically stay and care for their chicks until the young are about 70 to 90 days old.

The adults then leave the breeding ground and go off to sea, leaving their young to fend for themselves.

Including the four new born chicks, Brookfield Zoo currently has 34 Humboldt penguins.