Four-legged models show off winter style for ‘Dog Sweater Day’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The most fashionable dogs strutted their stuff down Promenade Park Saturday.
Riverfront Fort Wayne invited pet owners to “unleash” their fur-pal’s winter style for “Dog Sweater Day.”
Check out some of the canine models:
