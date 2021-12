WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Humane Society of Whitley County can help families create the perfect Christmas card.

The animal shelter Saturday opened its doors from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to welcome furry family members for a picture with Santa.

The society said all pets were invited– turtles, iguanas, chickens– and the space was certainly filled with dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Photos were $10, taken by professional photographers Kyle and Jennifer Stevenson of #StevensonPhoto.