Four baby screech owls released into the wild

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four baby screech owls were released back into the wild at Bicentennial Woods with the help of Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation on Wednesday.

“This has been weeks and weeks of hard work,” said Bob Walton, Chief “Gofer” and Treasurer, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation. “We rescued these birds. We treated these birds… and then got them ready to go back out into the world.”

The four screech owls that were released have been treated by Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation since May.

“It’s just the most rewarding thing in the world for us cause that’s what we’re trying to do, get them out into the wild,” explains Pam Whitacre, Education Program Coordinator, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation.

The caretakers said their goodbyes to the owls along with those of the public who attended. Once released some of the birds flew off quickly, while others stopped at a near by tree branch for one last look at those who helped them.

“It’s the completion. It’s the closure if you will,” Walton said. “We’re never going to see that bird again… we’ve done our part and now [the birds are] going to have to do their part.”