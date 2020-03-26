Foster home puppies explore Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — As Georgia Aquarium closed to humans on fears of coronavirus pandemic, two puppies from Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) got a special treat.

Siblings Odie and Carmel, who are at AHS’ foster home, got an opportunity to walk around and explore the aquarium Thursday.

The aquarium is closed to the public since March 19.

