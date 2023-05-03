FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From Fort Wayne, Indiana to London, England. 3,388 miles. Nine hours in an airplane. And a lifetime of excited expectations coming to life.

Barb Richards and Mindy Kinder, along with their good-sport husbands, made the trek across the Pond to be there for the coronation celebration.

The women say they’ve always been big fans of the Royal family and didn’t want to miss such a big moment.

They arrived in London decked out with crowns, sashes, shirts and mugs – for tea of course.

Barb and Mindy had watch parties in Fort Wayne for royal weddings in the past, but wanted to be there in person for the coronation.

The last coronation was Queen Elizabeth in 1953. King Charles III’s coronation is Saturday morning, but there are already people camping out to get good spots along the procession.

Barb and Mindy plan to set up tents Friday night and WANE 15 will check back in with them for another look at the festivities then.