FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Eileen Weber celebrated a feat very few can also claim to have accomplished: her 101st birthday.

Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Weber became a wife and mother to three children, and she also grew up singing in a group called The Three Shades.

Weber attributed her longevity to the fact that she “always listened to her parents,” and she said she was happy to celebrate the occasion with her family and friends.

“I’ve behaved myself,” Weber said.

Weber said she has also attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in downtown Fort Wayne for her entire life.