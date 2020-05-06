“Fort Wayne Rocks” are painted and hidden for the community to find

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Summit City’s latest scavenger hunt leads participants on the trail for rocks, but not just any rocks. They’re Fort Wayne Rocks.

The special rocks are washed, painted, and hidden by Areti Samalekis and others.

Samalekis works on the rocks a few times a week with help from staff members at Benchmark Human Services, which helps aid individuals with disabilities.

Once completed, the rocks are hidden throughout the community for residents to find. Samalekis encourages participants take pictures of the rocks once they’re found and post them to the group’s Facebook page “Fort Wayne Rocks.” Once the picture is posted, you simply re-hide the rock somewhere in the community for other participants to find.