(WANE) — Three years after emerging victorious on his first stint on Wheel of Fortune, Northrup graduate Christian Dixie looks to do it again on Monday.

Dixie will once again participate in the popular game show as part of Wheel of Fortune’s “Fan Favorite Week.”

In 2020, Dixie walked away with $65,000.

Dixie told WANE 15 he did his best to prepare for his second stint by playing Wordle and versions of the Wheel of Fortune video game.

“I was waiting literally three years for this moment,” Dixie said.

Those interested in watching Dixie can do so at 7:00 p.m. on Monday on WANE 15.