Fort Wayne man catches 45-pound catfish in St. Joe River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man and avid fisherman have quite a fishing tale to tell has caught a massive catfish in the St. Joesph River.
“It was the biggest fish I’ve ever caught,” said Tray Wade.
Wade says he and a friend were fishing with nightcrawlers on the river near Johnny Appleseed Park two weeks ago when his line caught something.
“It was a big fight,” Wade said. “I didn’t think it would be that big, but it was a great catch.”
Wade said it took 20 minutes to reel the 45-pound catfish in – the biggest fish he had ever caught.
After his friend and another fisherman took pictures of the fish Wade says he threw the fish back in the river.