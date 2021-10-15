Fort Wayne man catches 45-pound catfish in St. Joe River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man and avid fisherman have quite a fishing tale to tell has caught a massive catfish in the St. Joesph River.

Tray Wade with the catfish.

“It was the biggest fish I’ve ever caught,” said Tray Wade.

Wade says he and a friend were fishing with nightcrawlers on the river near Johnny Appleseed Park two weeks ago when his line caught something.

“It was a big fight,” Wade said. “I didn’t think it would be that big, but it was a great catch.”

Wade said it took 20 minutes to reel the 45-pound catfish in – the biggest fish he had ever caught.

After his friend and another fisherman took pictures of the fish Wade says he threw the fish back in the river.