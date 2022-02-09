FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If curling is a hobby you’ve always wanted to try, the Fort Wayne Curling Club is offering lessons.

On the surface, Curling seems just as simple as shuffleboard. The trick is, it’s on ice. There’s a granite rock, a sheet of ice, and a target 120 feet away. Finish with your rocks closer to the target than your opponents’, and your team of four wins a game.

There’s strategy in this game as well, as it can be like chess or billiards. Like chess, you need to be thinking several moves ahead, employing complex strategies, to outsmart your opponent. In billiards, stones can be bounced off one another to meet your goals.

It may look easy on television, but curling takes a lot of leg strength and is a good cardio exercise. When you push off, you must keep your balance while lunging on ice. One mishap and you can fall like I did.

The cardio kicks in when you are sweeping. Sweeping allows players to impact the length and somewhat of the direction of the stone’s delivery by making the stone go further and straighter.

If it’s done properly, it is incredibly intense. It feels like doing wind sprints on ice. Sweeping can raise your heart rate above 160 beats per minute. Players must often quickly drop their heart rate down to their resting heart rate in order to make their next shot.

Each match typically last about 60-90 minutes. If you would like to sign up for lessons or join a league, you can visit their website.