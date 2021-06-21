Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Giraffe Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating the world’s tallest animal Monday for World Giraffe Day.

World Giraffe Day is meant to raise awareness of an endangered species and show what people can do to help their habitats.

While at the zoo, guests had the chance to enjoy hands-on activities such as live feeding opportunities while learning about the giraffes that live at the zoo.

“It’s important to raise awareness because there are steps we can take to help giraffes which we mention at our event today. And they’re beautiful creatures. So we want to have engaging activities that help kids learn about giraffes and help appreciate them more,” said Tarah Zumbrun, PR Intern.

A few very long friends are here to help us celebrate #WorldGiraffeDay! Come learn all about the giraffe, their training, and of course, fill their bellies with lettuce at the Giraffe Platform! 🦒 pic.twitter.com/y8ySnwOwcJ — Fort Wayne Kids Zoo (@fwkidszoo) June 21, 2021

The activities were free with a zoo admission.