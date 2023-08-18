Tara, a Sumatran orangutan, holds her newborn at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo (Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo recently welcomed a baby orangutan to the more than 1,500 animals currently at the zoo.

Tara, a 28-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to a baby boy at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday.

Kami Fox, director of Animal Health and Conservation, said the baby orangutan marks the third orangutan birth at the zoo since 2006.

“We are overjoyed to welcome another baby orangutan at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo,” Fox said.

The zoo plans to change the orangutan habitat in the coming weeks in order to create a safe space for the baby to grow.

A name for the baby has not been chosen yet, according to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The breeding of Tara and the baby’s father, Tengku, was recommended by the Orangutan Species Survival Plan, a program aimed at maintaining genetic diversity with populations of endangered animals.

There are fewer than 14,000 Sumatran orangutans in the wild and less than 350 in captivity, according to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.