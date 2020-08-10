Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo adds two new sea lions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo added two new sea lions to their family.

Valkyrie and Elektra arrived from SeaWorld Orlando in late June. Both have been quarantining for the past few weeks to make sure they aren’t carrying diseases or parasites. For the last month, they’ve spent spent their time getting acclimated to their new environment and meeting the zoo’s other sea lions.

“Very spunky. Two year old sea lions have a lot of energy,” said Sarah Cox, Aquatics Supervisor at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. “They really keep the trainers on their toes when we’re out there with them. They’re paling up well with Cassandra out here too. So, it’s nice to see their dynamic kind of change over time on our exhibit here with them.”

All four of the zoo’s sea lions are can be seen at Sea Lion Beach, located in the central part of the zoo.