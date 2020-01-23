For hippo Fiona’s 3rd birthday, zoo seeks aid for Australia

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo is using the third birthday of its beloved premature hippo as a way to raise money for Australian wildlife affected by the recent bushfires.
Instead of sending birthday gifts, the zoo is asking people to buy T-shirts that will directly benefit the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund. The shirt features a koala and kangaroo giving Fiona a hug and says “Supporting Our Friends Down Under.”
All proceeds from sales of the shirts will be sent to Zoos Victoria to help them care for the animals that are suffering.
The zoo will add $5,000 to the total amount raised.
