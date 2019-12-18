First responders set to host charity hockey game for fellow officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First responders in the Fort Wayne area are coming together to help one of their own.

Jan. 4, 2020 The Fort Wayne Freeze Police charity hockey team will go up against the Toledo Fire Department, to raise money for Officer Andrew Fry. Officer Fry is a 27-year old police officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department and SWAT team, who has served his community for five years. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with stage four Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a couple of months ago, a non curable disease.

“Everyone knows how expensive medical bills can be. This is not a curable disease,” said officer Spencer Munger, Fry’s partner and best friend. “He’s going to be dealing with this for the rest of his life. He’s going to have these medical bills for years and years to come. He needs as much help as he can get.”

The hockey game is free admission, but donations are welcomed. Immediately following the game, there will be an after party with with a $20 admission fee. All funds raised will be donated to Officer Fry and his family.

“As public safety, we want to be there for the public in need, said Scott Valentic, Whitley County Sheriffs Department. “We need the public to be there for us when we are in need .”

Officer Munger described officer Fry as caring and always giving back to others. Officer Munger added that despite his current situation, he remains in good spirits.

“He’s amazing, he’s the strongest person I know,” said officer Munger. “I wouldn’t be as strong as he is, you’ll never think anything was even wrong with him if you talked to him.”