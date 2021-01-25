First dogs Champ and Major move into at White House

The sound of dogs barking is being heard in the White House again following the arrival of President Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major, making the pair of German shepherds the first pets to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration.

The dogs were moved into the White House on Sunday, following Biden’s inauguration last week and pool cameras caught the two frolicking on the South Lawn Monday moments after President Joe Biden signed an executive order.

Major burst onto the national scene late last year after Biden, then president-elect, broke his right foot while playing with Major at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Biden’s adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Human Association. Champ joined the family after the 2008 presidential election that made Joe Biden vice president.

The Bidens had promised to bring the dogs with them to the White House. They plan to add a cat, though no update on the feline’s arrival was shared Monday.

Last week, the Delaware Humane Association cosponsored an “indoguration” virtual fundraiser to celebrate Major’s journey from shelter pup to first dog. More than $200,000 was raised.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, a self-described germaphobe, does not own any pets and had none with him at the White House.