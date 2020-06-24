Family surprises woman with 100th birthday celebration

by: WANE Staff Reports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Margie Boester’s family helped her celebrate her 100th birthday Tuesday with a surprise party.

Boester said she had no idea that a party was planned when a staff member at her home told her that her family was there for a surprise party.

“I’m just shocked. I’m just shocked. Shocked, and thrilled and happy. A wonderful, wonderful day,” Boester said.

Her family said she is known for her big smile, contagious laugh, amazing cooking; especially her mac and cheese and her noodles, her big heart, warm hugs and a positive and uplifting nature. They said she’s aged well because she is young at heart.

