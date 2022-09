(WBBM) – In Plainfield, Illinois, a Halloween decoration goes beyond spooky.

It looks like a real girl dressed as Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield character from “Stranger Things” is hovering in midair. It’s not a real person – it’s a mannequin – but the family behind it is keeping how it works a mystery.

They posted a TikTok of the recreation, amassing 14 million views and being recognized by Netflix.