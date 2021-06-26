Experts remind Hoosiers to drive safe during rainy weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Northeast Indiana continues to see scattered rain and storms this weekend, AAA and INDOT want to share safety tips for driving on wet roads.

“It’s hard to quantify exactly, you know that the percentage of increased risk but but certainly there is a greater danger [driving in the rain],” said Nicholas Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA. “There’s a greater chance of loss of control of the vehicle as well as a decrease in your stopping ability.”

To avoid these dangers Jarmusz offered the following tips:

DO: Slow down and drive below the posted speed limit.

This is so you can maintain a safe traction. You should also avoid slamming on the brakes and making sharp turns.

DON’T: Risk driving through built up water on the road.

Not only is this unsafe for drivers, but it can also damage your vehicle.

DO: Create extra distance between you and the car in front of you.

“So, that way if you do have to stop, you do have more distance in case you’re scared that you’re not going to slam into the cars in front of you,” said Jarmusz.

DON’T: Use cruise control.

You also shouldn’t rely on any automatic braking, according to AAA.

DO: Clean you windshield wipers

“It can be as simple as just taking a paper towel and just wiping your windshield wiper down to get any built up grease or dirt off of them,” said Jarmusz. “That’ll help them perform better.”

DO: Pull over if it’s too hard to see

Jarmusz said if you have your windshield wipers on maximum speed and you still can’t see the car in front of you, you should pull over.

WANE 15 also caught up with a spokesperson from INDOT, who said drivers should avoid driving over any downed power lines and flooded roads.

“The phrase is ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown,'” said Hunter Petroviak, INDOT’s Public Relations Director. “They really just want to be smart out there and potentially find an alternate route.”

Petroviak said any drivers who come across any hazards should submit a claim online or call the INDOT hotline at (855) 463-6848.