(CBS) – From rescued, to rescuer– the newest addition to the Sacramento Fire Department is a Lab-Terrier mix that takes her job seriously.

Emily is the department’s very first support dog.

“If your car’s broken, you go get it fixed. If your emotions or your mind is broken, you’ve got to go fix it,” Deputy Chief Mike Taylor said. “And this dog is sort of the avenue to the mechanic.”

It took years for Captain Richard Alamo to face the trauma and stress of being a firefighter.

“I didn’t know that it was ok to feel sad,” Capt. Alamo said. “I just thought that at the time, you suck it up.”

Emily is helping firefighters like Capt. Alamo- who’s now part of the department’s first behavioral health unit- get some special support.