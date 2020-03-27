Eiffel Tower lit up to thank French health workers

PARIS (AP) — The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris on Friday lit up with messages paying tribute to those on the frontline in the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak.

A message lit up with “Thank you” but the opportunity was also used to remind people to “Stay at home” as the virus continues to claim victims around the country.

France is extending its nationwide confinement measures another two weeks until April 15.

France has reported nearly 1,700 deaths of people with the virus in hospitals, the fifth-highest number of any country worldwide.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

