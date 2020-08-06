Drone captures whales swimming close to surfers in Sydney

Watch the moment surfers in Sydney, Australia came within just a few feet of a whale mom and calf. Instagram user @whatifwefly_ shared the video Monday, saying it looked like the mom was protecting her calf at one point when the surfers got close.
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
Watch the moment surfers in Sydney, Australia came within just a few feet of a whale mom and calf. Instagram user @whatifwefly_ shared the video Monday, saying it looked like the mom was protecting her calf at one point when the surfers got close.