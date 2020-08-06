Drone captures whales swimming close to surfers in Sydney

Don't Miss

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

Watch the moment surfers in Sydney, Australia came within just a few feet of a whale mom and calf. Instagram user @whatifwefly_ shared the video Monday, saying it looked like the mom was protecting her calf at one point when the surfers got close.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss