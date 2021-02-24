Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Positively Fort Wayne
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
McDonald’s debuts new menu item — three times over
Buying a car? Pandemic drives prices up, steers buyers away
Video
Third stimulus checks: Key vote coming that will impact $1,400 payments
Man released early from prison accused of killing 3, including cutting neighbor’s heart out
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Big Race – Daytona
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Video Game News
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Destination Indiana
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Don’t get lost: Inside the world’s largest snow maze
Don't Miss
by:
CBS Newspath
Posted:
Feb 24, 2021 / 05:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2021 / 05:20 PM EST
Check out this massive snow maze in Canada.
Trending Stories
Suspect in triple shooting at Fort Wayne gas station charged with murder, attempted murder, more felonies
Video
County metrics map: 42 percent of Indiana counties now ‘blue’
Video
Person pulled from St. Marys River during water rescue
Woman pleads guilty in stabbing death of husband during fight over car seat
Video
Fort Wayne rapper honors homicide victims with new song
Video
Don't Miss
Don’t get lost: Inside the world’s largest snow maze
Video
Sheep gets new look after losing nearly 80 pounds of wool
Video
Watch: US tests intercontinental ballistic missile
Video
Bodycam video: NJ police rescue boy stuck in marsh
Video
‘It’s like my skin tone!’: Ballet student goes viral on TikTok for pointe shoe unboxing video
Video
See the new, futuristic-looking Postal Service trucks
Gallery
WATCH: Time-lapse of melting snow in Fort Wayne
Video