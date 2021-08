CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) - Parents voiced their frustration at Monday night's school board meeting over the decision to move classes online at Smith-Green Community Schools. Those who spoke expressed a desire to return to in-person learning, as students struggle to learn in a virtual setting.

In a video update released on Sunday, Superintendent Daniel Hile provided an update to the district's COVID-19 cases. During the entire 2020 school year, the district reported only three positive tests in elementary school students. It has been a much different story this year. As of Friday, 27 elementary school students have tested positive. After conducting contract tracing, 187 students or 35% of the student body has been quarantined. The district is required to follow the Indiana Department of Health's quarantine requirements. There is no mask mandate in place for the district.