‘Doggie-tines’ Day wedding celebration

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CNN Wire) — Dog owners in Hauppauge, New York got a chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a unique way – with their own doggie weddings!

The ceremonies were organized by the Suffolk County SPCA and officiated by State Senator Monica Martinez, who chairs the state’s domestic animal welfare committee.

The event was intended to promote dog adoption. All of the participating canines were rescue dogs.

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends packed the local IBEW Union Hall for the fun.

A luncheon took place after the nuptials which included a canine-friendly wedding cake.