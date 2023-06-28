SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WANE) — The Dillinger escape vehicle and other Dillinger memorabilia are up for auction online through August 27.

The Witherell Auction House is hosting an online auction featuring items used by John Dillinger in his infamous escape from an Indiana jail, and in his career as a Depression-era bank robber. John Dillinger became “public enemy number 1” after escaping from Crown Point jail stealing the 1933 Ford V8 police vehicle.

Dillinger at jail

The vehicle belonged to Sheriff Holley, who was a part of the group Dillinger rounded up with the wooden gun whittled in the jail cell.

After his escape, he drove the vehicle across state lines into Chicago catching the attention of the FBI, which lead to a years-long chase ending in his death.

“The Dillinger escape vehicle has been featured in parades and displayed in museums because it is one of the most iconic cars in history,” said Brian Witherell, cofounder of Witherell Auction House.

The auction will feature the V-8 along with various items used throughout Dillinger’s years in crime.

Auction highlights include:

Dillinger Escape Vehicle: 1933 Ford V8 police car, meticulously restored to its original splendor.

Wooden Gun: Whittled by Dillinger in his cell, the fake gun he reportedly used to fool the guards and break out of jail in Crown Point, Indiana.

Dillinger’s Hat: Recovered from a shootout in Wisconsin, the straw boat hat was made by Knox Fifth Ave Premier with silk satin lining and a black leather band.

Bullet Proof Vest: Reportedly worn by Dillinger during numerous bank robberies, the navy-blue wool vest was produced by Dunright Detective Pub Company of Chicago.

Vintage photos, newspapers, police department bulletins, and wanted posters from the 1930s.

The auction is hosted by Witherell and Annex Auctions. With registration completed, bids are being accepted both online and over the phone.