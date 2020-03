JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An electric cooperative is giving back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Jay County REMC is offering a free Wi-Fi network for students working on e-learning.

"We are not an internet provider ourselves but we know that these challenges are faced by all," President and CEO of Jay County REMC Neil Draper said. "All of our employees including. We are all apart of this community as well. Most of us live in the country and we know how difficult it can be. I have two young kids and we are doing e-learning and even at our house, we are having trouble. Both kids can't be on at the same time. It's difficult."