FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The people behind the Electric Works project have started the process to get approval for the next phase of developing the campus. Construction continues in the old General Electric buildings as the developers await for the greenlight on moving forward on a neighboring property.

Plans have been submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission to develop the space between Broadway, Lavina Street, Union Street and railroad tracks. The plan includes a parking garage, fitness center, retail space and child care, along with new apartments.