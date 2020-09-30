Dash cam captures apparent meteor over New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle dash cam captured the moment an apparent meteor shot across the sky early Wednesday.

Emily Catherine McCormick shared dash cam video with us that appears to show a meteor in the sky. McCormick said she was driving along S.R. 930 in New Haven near Maplecrest Road when a meteoroid appeared enter Earth’s atmosphere and burned up.

Watch the video above.

WANE 15 received several reports of the shooting meteor. There has not been an official confirmation.

WANE 15 is speaking with local experts to learn more about this happening.