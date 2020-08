FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over the past few weeks, coronavirus cases in Indiana have been on the rise. With the recent spike, contact tracing is becoming more common, and contact tracers work around the clock to notify those that have come into contact with someone who tested for the virus.

"Quarantine and isolation are two of the biggest tools that we have right now to fight against COVID-19," said Erika Pitcher, the Allen County Department of Health's director of community health and case management services. "We can socially distance, we can mask, we can do all kinds of things but really if we are staying home when we are supposed to, that's one of the biggest ways to prevent future transmission. The best way to do that successfully is to talk to each case, figure out their contacts, and make sure the case and their contacts are staying home. The only way we can do that is if people answer their phones. "