FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Snowfall forecasts are one of the more challenging aspects of meteorology. A small shift in the track of a system or temperatures being just a few degrees warmer or cooler could be the difference between a substantial snowstorm or just a few flakes mixing with rain.

Every day the Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team analyzes several models for weather information. By looking at these on a regular basis we gather an understanding of trends and which models are handling situations better or worse. Meteorologists look for consistency from models to have confidence in a forecast and if we see that several days out we will make sure to mention the time frame to watch, but we will be paying close attention…as should you...as things almost certainly will be changing as the event gets closer.