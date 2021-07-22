Craving iced tea? Visit this deli for free iced tea on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fans of McAlister’s iced tea, rejoice! The deli chain is offering free iced tea all day Thursday.

All customers need to do is order online or in-person. No additional purchase is necessary.

McAlister’s free tea days have become an annual staple for those who enjoy the refreshing beverage. This year, McAlister’s hinted at giving away free items if customers post a selfie with their iced tea.

In Fort Wayne, there are two locations that customers can visit to collect their free iced tea:

West Illinois Road (near Jefferson Pointe)

1310 Illinois Rd S

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Lima Road

6709 Lima Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46818