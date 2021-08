FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Within the past month, doctors in Fort Wayne have seen a rapid increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases (RSV) in children.

This is a common and contagious virus, that has always been around. Usually by the age of one, most children would have had RSV at least once. Generally, most cases happen during the fall and winter months, but after the pandemic, cases are now spiking across the nation in the summer.