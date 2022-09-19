(WYMT) – Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10.

The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house, and all was going as planned until the Kentucky floods on July 28.

“We didn’t think we would be able to have it here because it was such a mess,” Teresa Breeding said.

Water reached the porch, making a ceremony in less than two months seem impossible, but the tragedy did not stop them.

“It rained until about 4:45 that day, and I told him that morning I think it’s gonna stop raining, in time for the wedding,” Teresa Breeding said.

The couple then got married with friends and relatives gathered in front of a trellis resembling their perseverance.

“I was able to get it finished and get it built and that’s where we got married,” Kevin Breeding said.

They plan to keep the trellis in the front yard as a memory of their wedding.