Coors Seltzer releases alcohol-infused orange cream pop ice cream

CHICAGO (WANE) – Coors Seltzer is adding an adult twist to a classic ice cream flavor just in time for summer.

In partnership with Tipsy Scoop, Coors Seltzer is launching a limited-edition orange cream pop alcohol-infused ice cream. The orange and cream-colored and flavored twisted ice cream contains up to 5% alcohol by volume.

The limited-edition ice cream is available on Tipsy Scoop’s website starting Jun. 30. They will also be sold in person at Tipsy Scoop barlours starting at $12.25 per pint or $49 for a 4-pint pack. An exclusive discount code for online and in-person purchases is available for those who sign up on Coors Seltzer’s website.