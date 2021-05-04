Contest could bring country star Lee Brice to your hometown

(FORT WAYNE, Ind. – WANE) – Country music artist Lee Brice stopped in Fort Wayne to perform one of his very first concerts with his debut single back on July 4, 2007. Now, there’s a chance you can be responsible for bringing him back to the area to hear songs from his latest album, “Hey World”.



Brice experienced the challenges of putting together new music in the midst of the pandemic and is happy to have resumed performing live to larger crowds earlier this spring.



On June 12, he’ll perform in Hobart, Ind., in the northwestern part of the state, as part of his current concert tour. No other Indiana dates have been announced. However, Brice is participating in a promotion with Casey’s stores called the “Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes” and one winner will get to bring Lee Brice to their hometown for a concert experience.

WANE 15’s Nicholas Ferreri talked with Lee Brice about his music, getting back on the road, and the big summer concert in the video posted alongside this story.



Casey’s does not have any stores within Fort Wayne, but there are 10 nearby locations in the region, including Huntington, Decatur, Ligonier, Van Wert, and Geneva. Full details of the contest are available at caseys.com/summer.