FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Turnstone Center has announced that it will be bringing Rock Steady Boxing, an adaptive exercise program for people with Parkinson’s disease, to the Fort Wayne community beginning Nov. 1.

The program is led by experienced trainers/coaches and involves regular exercises, such as stretching, bicycling, running, jump roping, push-ups, balancing and lots of non-contact boxing. Turnstone said. Rock Steady Boxing classes welcome both men and women of all ages and levels of ability.