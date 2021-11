FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) has extended its temporary face mask requirement inside campus structures through the end of 2021. This requirement is for all students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

During its most recent review of COVID-19 data in Allen County and across Indiana and other factors, PFW said it saw no evidence-based reason to end the current requirement.