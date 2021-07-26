‘Close call’: Fire rescue crew drives down road surrounded by wildfire

by: CBS Newspath

WATCH: Here’s the moment a fire rescue crew drove down a road surrounded by flames from the Tamarack wildfire in Nevada. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue shared the video Friday (7/23) and said the engine was able to escape the “close call.”

