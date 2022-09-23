CINCINNATI (WANE) — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is holding a contest where the winner receives a prize package that includes the opportunity to meet the family of hippos at the zoo.

The Ultimate Hippo Getaway prize package includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet event with all four hippos at the zoo, a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel in Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill and a $500 Visa gift card.

It cost $5 for one entry or $20 for five entries, and contestants are allowed to submit as many entries as they would like.

“This prize is priceless, and it only cost $5 to be eligible to win,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “The winner will be among the first to see Fritz behind the scene.”

Funds raised in the contest will help provide food, housing, toys and fun enrichment for animals at the zoo.

The contest runs until Sept. 30.