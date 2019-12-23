Chris Darby’s favorite stories of 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A look back to 2019 finds a typical news year filled with politics, crime and weather, but there were also the cool, unique and touching stories that were worth sharing.

wane.com Digital Journalist Chris Darby took a look back at the year that was, picking his top five favorite stories. Pick your favorite in a poll below.

O.A.R. guitar reunion

A guitar stolen after a concert in Fort Wayne 15 years ago is now back in the arms of its owner, the lead guitarist from Of A Revolution.

B-17 flying experience

Among planes flown into Fort Wayne ahead of the Air Show, a 75-year-old B-17 WWII bomber. WANE 15 News was invited to ride along in the aircraft.

Lighting the Lincoln Tower

In a tradition that began 18 year ago to show American pride in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the top of the Lincoln Tower glows colors fitting several occasions each year.

FIRST LOOK – Deep Rock Tunnel

The Tunnel Boring Machine, nicknamed “MaMaJo,” is more than 200 feet below ground and the Maumee River, somewhere near the Hosey Dam and Anthony Boulevard Bridge. That’s where WANE 15 got the first look at the massive piece of machinery at work.

Saving a choking lunch buddy

After months of tragedy for the West Noble school community, losing several students in crashes, the school system found something to celebrate: the heroic actions of a student during lunch.