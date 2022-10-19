GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A loose chicken led Garrett police on a “lengthy foot pursuit” through downtown Garrett Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Garrett Police Department.

The post says police were called to the 200 block of S. Randolph St. to investigate “why the chicken crossed the road.”

Police were eventually able to catch the chicken and return it to its owner.

It is not known how the chicken found its way to downtown Garrett, but the city currently has an ordinance that prohibits citizens from raising chickens within city limits.