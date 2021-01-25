Chick-fil-A brings the heat with new grilled spicy chicken sandwich

FILE – Chick-fil-A’s Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe sandwich is shown. (Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A has added a new chicken sandwich to its menu, and it promises to deliver on spice.

The new Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe features a boneless chicken breast that has been marinated with a blend of peppers, then grilled “for a tender and spicy taste.” It is served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato, and Cilantro Lime Sauce.

It is Chick-fil-A’s “spiciest sandwich yet,” according to the fast food chain.

Chick-fil-A said the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe will be offered at restaurants “for a limited time.”

