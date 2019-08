(CNN) Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A will have a new option on its menu; Macaroni and Cheese. The side dish will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals. It can also be ordered by itself.

Mac & cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016. The company says it includes a special blend of cheddar, Parmesan and Romano cheeses.

Chick-fil-A says Macaroni and Cheese will be made fresh daily.