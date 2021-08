FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday is International Dog Day, a yearly reminder that dogs hold a special place in our hearts.

To celebrate, scroll through this gallery and meet the 4-legged friends that are part of the WANE 15 family.

Emily Dwire’s dog, Nash

Producer Lori Dillon’s dogs

Digital Producer Corinne Moore’s dog, Paisley. Paisley just celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday!

Natalie Clydesdale’s family dog, Daisy

Producer Drew Bogs’ dog, Roxy

Assignment Manager Scott Murray’s dog, Millie

Digital Producer Aaron Organ’s dog, Oliver

Digital Director’s dog, Tiki

Videojournalist Ross Kinsey’s dog, Zoey.

Producer Alivia Crist’s family dog, Cooper

Dirk Rowley’s dogs, Champ and Charly

Watch Emily Dwire’s dog, Nash, enjoying some play time!

Watch Producer Drew Bogs’ dog, Roxy, enjoying life on the lake!

Want to share your photos and videos of your dogs? Share them with us using the Report!t tool or by emailing photos@wane.com.